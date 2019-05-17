DC Natives Day Photoshoot is Now Open To DC Lovers of the DMV

DC is a city where people from all over the world live but there are a select few who can say they’re DC Natives. It was long road to get here but May 20th, 2019 DC will officially celebrate it’s first Native’s Day! Tony Lewis Jr. stopped by to share more about the day and it’s importance [take a listen].

Tony shared with us that this year, with Angie Ange’s help (LOL), the Native’s Day Photoshoot is basically open to all DC Lovers in the DMV! So let’s all come together to show love for the city and people we love!

Angel, one of the founders, also shared more about the day when she visited Angie Ange in April!

