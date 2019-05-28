In Real Life Salute: Mo Betta [@Betta_Mo]

This weeks in real life salute goes to D.C. Native Moe Betta. His organization “Help DMV” is helping people in their area pay off pass due bills. He created this cause when he was financially struggling and pleaded that when his financial situation turned around he knew he wanted to help others. If you go to @helpdmv on instagram and submit your past due bills there’s a chance that your bill could be paid. If

If you want to donate to help people who need their bills paid you can donate using Cash app.

Type in the username $santa cause and help people in need! If you want to learn more about Mo Betta and what he’s doing for the community watch the full video above.

