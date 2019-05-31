Fofty Files: Rotimi Pays 50 Cent $100K Of Reported $300K Loan [Video]

The legend of 50 “Fofty” Cent continues to grow to staggering heights, this after the rapper and mogul accused his Power co-star Rotimi of owing him $300,000. After initially saying he didn’t owe Fif bread, the R&B singer and actor coughed up $100,000 to settle the debt.

Rotimi hopped on “TMZ Live” Thursday to explain what triggered 50 Cent to put him on blast for owing Fiddy a cool $300k. ICYMI … 50 called out Rotimi after the singer bragged that his album, “Walk With Me,” shot up to the top of the R&B Albums chart on iTunes.

Rotimi initially denied he owed 50 a cent but the rapper shot back with a video captioned, “My man you owe me a[n] outstanding $300,000 now WALK WITH ME to the bank.” This apparently hit too close to home for Snoop Dogg, who offered to pay Rotimi’s debt if it meant 50 wouldn’t kill off Rotimi’s character on “Power.” Snoop clearly loves him some “Power.”

