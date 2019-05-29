Black Music Month: The No Limit Playlist

Master P founded No Limit Records in 1990 and by the mid to late 90’s the label became one of the biggest independent labels in music. Led by Percy “Master P” Miller and his brothers Slikk The Shocker, C-Murder and acts such ad Mia X, Mystikal and later Snoop Dogg, fans were feverishly anticipating music monthly for their “Bourbons & Lac’s.”

For Black Music Month, we put together a No Limit Records playlist for you to enjoy at the crib, your car or office.

Ughhhhhh!

