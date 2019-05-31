Nick Cannon Is Moving Forward With The Dr. Sebi Documentary

Another one of Nipsey Hussle’s dreams is set to come true. Nick Cannon is seeing to it that his film idea will still enlighten the masses.

HipHopDX is reporting contrary to online rumors that the Ncredible mogul is still moving forward with producing the Dr. Sebi documentary. Originally the brainchild of the fallen rapper, the film was set to chronicle his life and how we won a Supreme Court case proving he could cure AIDS. Nick took to his official Instagram to deny the speculation that production has come to a stop.

His post featured a collage of the acclaimed natural healer and Cannon with the heading “NICK CANNON CANCELD DR. SEBI MOVIE AFTER RECEIVING DEATH THREATS FEARING HE END UP LIKE NIPSEY HUSSLE”. In classic Nick style his personal caption let the masses know he finds humor in almost everything but is still very serious about getting the project done. “Oh “They” wish this was the truth!! Who made this dumb shit?! LOL #Fearless” he wrote.

Shortly after the passing of Nipsey Hussle the former “Gigolo” announced that he would take on the feature and make sure it is released. On April 15 Sebi’s remaining family members posted a picture with Cannon on Instagram stating “Just wrapped up an amazing meeting with some amazing minds. Working to create the best experience for all of you awaiting this documentary!”

While a release date has yet to be set the work will most likely be ready closer to 2021.

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records

