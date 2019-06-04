Jet Life Creative Director CJ Wallis Told To Hold Off From Producing Mac Miller Doc

The Hip-Hop world lost one of its most talented acts in Mac Miller last year, and the void left by the Pittsburgh artist has been massive. Jet Life Creative Director CJ Wallis announced he was putting together footage for an upcoming documentary to honor the life of the late rapper.

Filmmaker and Jetlife Creative Director CJ Wallis announced today via Twitter that Margrette Bird Pictures, a film company he found with Mallory Kennedy, is working on a documentary about the late rapper Mac Miller.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he tweeted Monday morning. Wallis then encouraged everyone to share the post and tag anyone who would be good to interview for the docu.

The outlet adds that Wallis, who has worked alongside Curren$y and Jet Life affiliates Wiz Khalifa among others, wanted to put out the film via New Orleans-based Margrette Bird Pictures at an upcoming later date. However, the family has asked Wallias and Margrette Bird Pictures to hold off on the project.

UPDATE: We tweeted our intentions to begin developing a doc on Mac over the next year. At the same time, we reached out to all those closest to him to begin the process of making it official. 1/4 — FORTYFPS FILMS (@fortyfps) June 4, 2019

We heard back from @christianclancy & The Estate who said the family has requested we hold off on the project at this time. We immediately compiled as the last thing we'd want is to negatively impact anyone involved, quite the opposite. 2/4 — FORTYFPS FILMS (@fortyfps) June 4, 2019

We felt comfortable announcing our intentions in advance of receiving permission because they were just that – intentions. The concept was peers telling their one favorite Mac story & cutting them together as a motivational & positive picture. Not a life story. 3/4 — FORTYFPS FILMS (@fortyfps) June 4, 2019

The outpouring of support for the doc and that it was us trying to make one was humbling, and in time perhaps we will get to see it through. For now, we have hours of incredible music and thats always been more than enough. Respect/Love….#ripmac — FORTYFPS FILMS (@fortyfps) June 4, 2019

