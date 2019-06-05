Drake-Produced ‘Ready For War’ Documentary Picked Up By Showtime

Drake has been quite busy despite only seeing him troll from the sidelines of Toronto Raptors games, burying himself into the world of television yet again. After the announcement of his Zendaya-starring HBO series Euphoria airing on June 16, Deadline reports that Showtime will pick up the documentary he’s an executive producer of, Ready For War.

According to the report, the documentary will examine the effects of “deporting U.S. military veterans and their forced recruitment by Mexican drug cartels.” Among the connection that develops in post-military service, the project will follow “PTSD, drug abuse and crime convictions for combat veterans, as well as the larger ramifications for immigrant soldiers.”

Alongside Drake will have his manager, Adel “Future The Prince” Nur serve as an executive producer as well as show creator and directors, Andrew Renzi and Nick Boar. Other than his Degrassi roots, Drizzy has been using his musical influence to get into the production game elsewhere as well. With his UK influence only growing, he also helped revive one of his favorite shows Top Boy. The British show is a crime drama that aired for two seasons before ending in 2013.

The show, which followed Dushane and Sully, two London youths from the fictional Summerhouse housing estate in East London who were hell-bent on running the drug trade in their neighborhood, is coming back via Netflix this year.

Drake is currently nominated for five awards for the 2019 BET Awards, with Cardi B leading the way with seven. The ceremony will commence on June 23 from the Microsoft Theater.

It is also expected that “Champagne Papi” will be present for tonight’s Game 3 between his hometown Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

