Tyler Perry To Produce BET Series Based On The White House First Family

Television is getting yet another politically driven show in the mix. This time Tyler Perry has his sights set on the President specifically.

Deadline is reporting that the critically acclaimed content curator has inked a deal with BET to produce a new series. According to early reports The Oval will centered around The White House. Starring Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson the show will follow all the drama within the commander in chief’s inner circle.

The Why Did I Get Married director detailed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “I’ve been hard at work on The Oval and can’t wait to share this story with audiences,” he stated. “I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

The Oval is set to start principal photography this summer.

