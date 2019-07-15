Diddy Anounces “Making The Band” Will Return to MTV in 2020

Diddy is partnering with MTV for the revival of his artist competition series, Making The Band. Diddy took to instagram to break the news:

“MTV and I are back together again!! ‘Making the Band’ is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We’re going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it’s next global superstars.”

Making The Band premiered on MTV in 2002 and followed artists like Danity Kane and Day26.

Casting begins now, artists can upload their auditions using #MTBcasting

