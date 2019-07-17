FaceApp Conspiracy?: Russians Now Own All Your Old Photos & Information

Faceapp had social media going crazy over the past week with people posting pictures of what they would look like as seniors. It even started a viral hashtag called the #faceappchallenge but now people who participated may have voluntarily given their information to Russians.

Experts are concerned about the privacy and security of the app and it’s permissions and what it could be collecting from it’s users. Basically if you have the app the Russians who created the app can now have access to your personal information and identity which could pose a problem on many levels.

Via NYPost:

But be warned: FaceApp, which you grant permission to access your photo gallery, also includes in their Terms and Conditions that they have the right to modify, reproduce and publish any of the images you process through its AI. That means that your face could end up being commercialized — or worse. UK-based Digitas strategist James Whatley said on Twitter, “You grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable… royalty-free… license to use, adapt, publish, distribute your user content… in all media formats… when you post or otherwise share.” That means they can also use your real name, your username or “any likeness provided” in any format without notifying, much less paying, you. They can retain that material as long as they want, even after you delete the app, and you won’t be able to stop them. Even those who set their Apple iOS photo permissions to “never,” as Tech Crunch points

