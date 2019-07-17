Sneaker collaborations are nothing new, as a matter of fact, they have become even more popular in this era of footwear collecting. With that said, adidas, along with Foot Locker teamed up to drop two unique variations of the german footwear company’s Speedfactory silhouette. The company tabbed producer/DJ Kittens and celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight and blessed them with their own signature styles of the shoe as part of the #LoveUnites campaign.

The campaign, as described by adidas, “aims to spread the message that #LoveUnites all year long with all cultures, all people, all races and all shades.” Knight and Kittens will help advance the word with their own signature versions of the Speedfactory sneaker respectfully named AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS.

Knight is well known for working with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more. DJ Kittens started out as a young college student working at a nightclub in LA to make ends meet. She will eventually go on to spin at private parties for big names like Usher and opening up international tours for Kid Cudi.

Both styles are available now and only cost $150, to get a more detailed look at both of the signature sneakers you can check out the gallery below.

Photo: adidas / Foot Locker

adidas X Foot Locker Teams Up With Celeb Choreographer JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens For Latest Collab was originally published on Cassiuslife.com