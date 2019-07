Lore’l gives you The Lo’ Down on the entertainment news you may have missed over the weekend. Lil Uzi Vert tried to surprise the audience at Gunna’s show but turns out he was the one surprised when a mob over security guards pounced on him. Welp at least Gunna knows they are hella alert and keeping him safe. See the full video and a lot more in today’s Lo’ Down with Lore’l…

