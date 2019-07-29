Lamar Odom and his struggles have been well documented over the past years.

Lamar has made it his business to get back to playing professional basketball, and his plan appears to be going well as he was playing in the Big3 League. But that came to a sudden and unexpected halt when he was cut and deactivated from the league.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Odom said that he is working out and gearing up for a return to basketball. In fact, he’s willing to go anywhere.

Following Odom’s dismissal from The Big3, he took to Instagram to express his disappointment with how the situation was handled.

“As most of you have heard, the @thebig3 decided to deactivate me for the remainder of the 2019 season. I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled.”

According to TMZ, the Big3 says they reached out to Lamar numerous times to notify him, but they were unable to contact him, so they decided to go public with the news of his dismissal.

Lamar seems to think he still has what it takes to play professional basketball, and is set on doing so.

Hopefully Lamar can figure things out.

Lamar Odom Says He’s Not Done Playing Professional Basketball Despite BIG3 Departure was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: