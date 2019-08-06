Are Bulletproof Backpacks The Latest Back To School Essential?

School shootings happen far more often than they should. Any parent who sends their kids off to school worry that something horrible could happen in the classroom.

Some parents have gone as far to buy bulletproof backpacks for their children. Stores like Office Depot and Office Max have begun selling Guard Dog Security brand bulletproof backpacks in stores for $150. After the Parkland shooting, backpack sales increased by 200 percent.

Guard Dog Security founder just wants parents to be prepared:

“We’re not saying buy a backpack it’ll solve everything. . . we’re saying this will put you in a better position in the case of a school shooting than someone who doesn’t have a bulletproof backpack.”

Bulletproof backpacks might become the new normal in schools.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: