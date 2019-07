YBN Cordae, a 21-year-old Maryland rapper, sat down with DJ QuickSilva and talked about his first and new 15 track album The Lost Boy. The two also talked about his remarkable performance on the 2019 BET Awards, with singer H.E.R. The young talented artist performed ‘Lord is Coming’ a song he is featured on. Quick and Cordae also played Think Quick!

