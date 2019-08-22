Angie’s HOT Topic: Black Women’s Equal Pay Day!

The Morning Hustle
| 08.22.19
Did you know that it takes Black Women 20 months to make the same amount of money white men make in a year?! Today marks the day that Black Women finally make the same amount! Angie makes a point to everyone to support not only a Black Owned Business but a women’s black owned business as well. Click the links below to learn more…

https://time.com/5655678/black-womens-equal-pay-day-history/

https://www.fastcompany.com/90393854/its-black-womens-equal-pay-day-heres-what-that-means

 

