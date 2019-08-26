Business Is Boomin: Antonio Brown Gets Endorsement Deal Out of All That Helmet Drama

Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown had his second grievance against the NFL rejected. The grievance was filed in an attempt to be allowed to continue to wear the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he was worn for the entirety of his nine-year NFL career. To most people, Brown was making the helmet deal a much bigger issue than he had to be, causing most people to label him as a diva, and say he was being incredibly selfish.

There are reports from ProFootballTalk that say Antonio Brown is now cashing in on his headlines for the last two weeks. Brown will be choosing from companies that are lobbying to create him a customized helmet, tailor-made for his head, they will even PAY him to wear it.

Brown was claiming the newly mandated NFL helmets interfered with his vision, and protruded outwards creating a look he didn’t like, and didn’t feel comfortable with. While his old helmet didn’t present these problems, the NFL could no longer allow Brown to wear the helmet because it is not in compliance with their standards which are set by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment, which doesn’t allow players to wear a helmet older than 10 years old, and also requires that the helmets pass a safety test.

Drew Rosenhaus, Antonio Brown’s agent revealed in an interview on SiriusXM that Sunday their dispute with the NFL over the helmet ended with “happy” results for both sides, and it will result in Antonio Brown being paid “a lot of money.”

You can check the interview out below:

Drew Rosenhaus, agent for #Raiders WR Antonio Brown, tells @ZigFracassi and @RealTannenbaum that: "We're gonna move on. That door is closed" When it comes to AB wearing his old helmet. 🔽 Audio 🔽 pic.twitter.com/2RtXBDXB8n — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 25, 2019

