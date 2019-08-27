Mayvenn Is Changing The Hair Game With Free Install Service

As much as we all love a chic hair install, there is no denying that the cost is on the pricey side. Sure, there are ways to get around spending hundreds of dollars on your new mane, but chances are the results won’t meeet your standards. However, there is a way to get more bang for your buck and save big on getting a new install.

The Mayvenn hair company is shaking the table in the industry. The brand is now offering free hair installs when you purchase their hair bundles! No, you’re not dreaming! You can get a profesional install without opening your wallet.

Here’s the tea: all you have to do is visit Mayvenn’s website and purchase your hair. With the choice of selecting from a hair type or style, the company pretty much lays out everything for you. This also comes in handy of you’re interested in trying out a new style but can’t quite decide on the right one. The offer comes into play when you purchase either bundles or bundles and a frontal (as long as it equals up to a combination of three). You’re then able to browse hairstylists in your desired area. Best of all, you can check out their portfolio, see how long they’ve been in business and check out reviews.

Once you check out, you will receive a digital voucher via email to pay for your install along with a text from their team that will connect you with your stylist and book your appointment. While many of us have dealt with stylists that tell clients to come with your hair washed, that is not the case with the Mayvenn stylists. Your voucher covers a wash, dry, braid-down, install and basic style. If you want to spruce up your tresses with a cut or custom coloring, the stylist will charge you the difference. Best of all, this service is available across the country in 50 states.

While I’m currently a satisfied client of Mayvenn, this service does sound like something I would be interested pursuing. Like most women, I have a stylist that I trust with my hair needs, but I am curious to see the true Mayvenn experience.

Have you tried the Mayvenn Free Install Program? Let us know down in the comments below!

