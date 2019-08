Lauren Kingsbury got her real estate license at the age of 18 years old and has been working as an agent for the past 3 years. Lauren caught Angie Ange and Jordan’s attention when she slid in their DMs and shared her unique technique in selling homes as the Real Estate Rapper. “I wanted to create a fun environment for my friends and students to learn about real estate”, Lauren shared with The Morning Hustle crew. Learn more about her story and her music below…

