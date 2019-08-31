Connie Sun Opens Up Z107.9 Summer Jam Thanks to Metro by T-Mobile!

Cleveland native Connie Sun opened our #Z1079SummerJam thanks to winning Incognito’s Dope Or Nope Showcase presented by Metro by T-Mobile last Tuesday!

