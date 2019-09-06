Chance the Rapper and Wife Welcome 2nd Child

And new baby makes four. Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Bennett, have welcomed their second child, a girl.

Kirsten made the announcement today (Sept. 6) on Instagram, of course, and shared the kid’s name.

“Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here,” was the caption of a photo of the babe in a onesie that reads “I am who he says I am.” The child’s face isn’t shown because, privacy.

The couple tied the knot back in March and already had a daughter named Kensli who is now officially a big sister.

Congratulations!

