Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Nine Trey Gang Provided Protection For Him In Exchange For Financing Them, Snitches On Trippie Redd, & More

Yesterday was the first day Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared in court to deliver his testimony against former fellow Nine Trey Blood gang members. Those gang members Anthony “Harvey” Ellison, and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, both are facing federal racketeering and firearms charges. Ellison, who allegedly kidnapped Tekashi back in 2018, will also face charges for those allegations.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, supposedly started offering cooperation with federal authorities immediately after his arrest in November of 2018. During his first testimony in court, he identified members of the gang, and more specifically his direct involvement, and outlining the inner workings of the gang.

Tekashi said he first got involved because of the “aesthetics” of being in a gang. He wanted them to be in a music video for his song. Prosecutors reportedly showed stills from the music video, and Tekashi pointed out specific members that appeared in the video. It was on set of the video that he first his future manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, and he thereby “officially” joined Shotti and the Nine Trey gang.

Tekashi revealed that his role in the gang was to make hits, and be the financial support for the gang. He says he got his career in return for being the bloodline of the gang in terms of financials.

6ix9ine: to be initiated you had to do work. Like, cutting someone's face.

Mr Hernandez, but you were not initiated, right.

Right. I just had to keep making hits and giving financial support to the gang. Equipping with guns. Like, so they could buy guns — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Questioned about his role in the gang, Hernandez explained it was to “Keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang.” When asked what he got in return, he responded , “My career, credibility, protection, all the above.”

The second day of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial will likely see the rapper examined about the alleged kidnapping by Ellison.

Below, is a Twitter thread, to Tekashi 6ix 9ine’s testimony yesterday.

"Your honor, the government calls Daniel Hernandez." He's in prison blues. Deputy Smallman just swore him in. It's on. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Nine Trey Gang Provided Protection For Him In Exchange For Financing Them, Snitches On Trippie Redd, & More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: