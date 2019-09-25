The PR Alliance Joins The Morning Hustle For Working Women Wednesday!

Mariah Oates and Keisha Brewer are co-founders of The PR Alliance, an award-winning public relations agency for millennial entertainment and lifestyle brands. They join The Morning Hustle to bring awareness to the booming high success of women-owned businesses right now! They reached out to the show to share their path to where they are now and how they can assist other companies. Mariah and Keisha also make it clear who and who doesn’t need a PR agent plus what you need to do before hiring one. Learn more about this industry and more in the full interview…

Learn more about their company: https://thepralliance.com/

