Irv Gotti Thinks Rap Rat Tekashi Snitch Nine Could Resume Career

Although it doesn’t make much sense to anyone on the outside looking in, Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to have plans to resume his music career. Irv Gotti believes the rapper born Daniel Hernandez would get support but don’t expect the Murder Inc. boss to be down with the wave.

We got the Murder Inc. honcho outside Le Pain in WeHo, and asked what he thought about 6ix9ine’s plan to pass on witness protection … so he can return to making music. Irv’s disgust with Tekashi was written all over his face.

At the risk of going a little Clint Eastwood in “Gran Torino” … Irv told us this kinda thing wouldn’t even be debated back in his heyday of the ’90s. He says Tekashi would just KNOW he couldn’t show his face in NYC. As he put it, “N****s would probably whoop his ass on sight” … even if they had nothing to do with the trial or Tekashi’s gang.

Check out the video of Irv Gotti blasting Tekashi 6ix9ine below.

