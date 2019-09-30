Say What?! Remy Ma Dragged On Twitter For Comparing Rape Victims To Prostitutes

Say it ain’t so.

Bronx bred MC Remy Ma is under fire after making some insensitive comments on the latest episode of State of the Culture.

During last week’s episode, Joe Budden, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Eboni K. Williams and Remy Ma sat down to talk about several hot topics including Tekashi 6ix9ine, Dave East and the latest drama of former NFL player Antonio Brown. It was during the discussion surrounding rape allegations against the former New England Patriot that landed Remy in hot water.

The topic at hand was narrowed in on the fact that one of Brown’s accusers a former trainer named Brittany Taylor, filed a civil suit against the former player instead of pursuing the matter criminally. During the discussion, things went from lively to shocked after Remy made the accusation that women who file civil suits in rape or sexual assault cases are “prostitutes.”

“If it was a rape, first of all, why are you not going to criminal court?” Attorney Eboni K. Williams said. “Why are you not going to the police and he’s not arrested? This first accuser went the civil route. She filed a lawsuit, she’s asking for money, but some people feel like that’s the compensation that they want.”

“That’s called prostitution,” Remy Ma interrupted.

“I don’t think so,” Williams disagreed.

“No, it’s prostitution,” Remy Ma recapitulated. “It seems like in a lot of these alleged sexual assault cases the women are asking for money. ‘Hey give me money and I’ll feel better.’ To me, in any exchange with sexual acts of being compensated with money that’s prostitution.”

The comment sent fans and viewers of the show into an uproar calling Remy Ma insensitive to victims of rape while reminding the artist that legally it’s called restitution and is definitely a right of victims who have been wronged by any crime.

I saw a clip of this episode and was floored. Rape victims have the RIGHT to seek relief in whatever way they choose. Rape = Non-Consensual Sex. If a victim seeks restitution they have that right. Stop victim blaming #RemyMa it’s grossly irresponsible of you. #sotc https://t.co/ODz0aVwZAV — Simply Ebony (@ebonyajohnson) September 30, 2019

Remy Ma said if anything happens to you sexually and you get money for it, you’re a sex worker…even in rape… Even Joe was like, Naaaah #SOTC Remy Ma suffers from misogyny… it’s really gross smh — ☿ρяιη¢ιρℓє нυмуη𓂀 🏁 (@sweetfacedinero) September 25, 2019

I usually love Remy Ma and I’m all for hearing different perspectives, but Remy Ma really disgusted and disappointed me on her comments about rape victims being prostitutes if they seek a settlement #SOTC — . (@CherrayeG) September 26, 2019

Dear Remy Ma, You sat comfortably on a couch, at your big age & said when rape victims, sue their abusers for money, it’s prostitution? Nah, it’s restitution! How disgusting & ill informed of you! Why did I expect more from a woman, who shot her friend over $3,000? @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/LKlQtoYf0N — Jerome Trammel (@JeromeTrammelTV) September 26, 2019

In other Remy Ma news, Love & Hip-Hop New York castmate Brittany Taylor recants on her story that she was punched in the face by Remy and is now accusing Pappose of being the one punch man.

As previously reported, a screenshot of a private message between Taylor and friends fingers Pappose as the hitman, not Remy.

“I have the video,” the screenshot read. “Papoose is a b*tch for touching me and he’s a b*tch for making his wife take the wrap for it! SMFH!!! N*gga really knocked me out bro! Sh*t making me sick to my soul.”

As of press time, Remy has yet to respond to the backlash or recent developments regarding her castmate, but knowing Remy she has something coming soon.

Check out the full episode below.

Say What?! Remy Ma Dragged On Twitter For Comparing Rape Victims To Prostitutes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

