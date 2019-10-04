SiR Joins The Morning Hustle To Talk New Music, Engineering For Tyrese, F Buddies + More!

SiR Joins The Morning Hustle To Talk New Music, Engineering For Tyrese, F Buddies and so much more! Lore’l and Jordan have had SiR’s new album “Chasing Summer” in heavy rotation so they had a lot of fun with SiR this morning. SiR came from humble beginnings and remained very low-key. He shares stories from his start and where he plans to go from here.

On Air Jordan mistakes this 2019 album as SiR’s debut but he gives us a quick history on his music career so far. Starting back as an engineer for Tyrese! SiR’s stories were great but the music is even better! Make sure to listen to “Chasing Summer” out everywhere now!

See the full interview below…

