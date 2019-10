Yandy Smith Talks New Plant-Based Skin Care Line, Mendeecees Being Back Home and 10 Years On Reality TV! Yandy shares that she used Love & Hip-Hop as a “free commercial” to advertise her businesses. She is excited about the launch of her new venture, an all-natural plant-based skincare line. Yandy shares that Mendeecees will be home soon. She couldn’t keep the smile off of her face. See full interview below…

