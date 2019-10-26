Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes. When she refused to hand over her identification, which she had full right to do, the police roughly arrested her and the video of the moment is now public.

As reported by the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Hansen as riding in Corvallis on October 13 when state police approached her for not riding within the lines. The officer questioned Hansen, who stood her legal ground in refusing to answer the trooper’s inquiry and handing over her identification.

When another trooper was called in, they begin to push her to the ground and arrest her roughly although it’s clear Hansen isn’t moving. After some time, she is placed in the back of the squad car as a crowd gathered at the scene demanding to know why the police were detaining her.

Hansen was arrested for interfering with an officer and resisting arrest, but Benton District Attorney John Haroldson has sided with Hansen in noting that she was correct in not having to hand over her identification and that she will not be charged. However, Haroldson stopped short of levying charges against the officers based on what evidence was presented.

A number of NAACP leaders in the Northwest are backing Hansen and demand an apology from the Oregon State Police and Corvallis Police Department along with asking OSU to support Hansen in this troubling time.

The video, which we warn could be disturbing to some, can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By Oregon Cops After Refusing To Give ID was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: