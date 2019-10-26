Drake recently celebrated his 33rd birthday with a host of friends but things got dicey with the DJ who made a huge gaffe that could have gone completely left. After the jock tried to play a song featuring Pusha T, he was promptly shut down.

At a mobster-themed birthday party, Drake and friends were donned in their gangster best and it appears a good time was had by all according to a post the rapper shared via Instagram.

However, someone caught the moment when the DJ at the party was playing the remix to Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like” which features Kanye West and Pusha T with two men approached the DJ to have him shut it off. According to the video, Drake’s longtime friend, OVO Mark, lead the charge.

Check out that moment below along with Drake giving thanks for all the birthday love.

Someone told the DJ to turn off Pusha T at Drake birthday party pic.twitter.com/nGzABkTfeS — FlyestAround (@around_flyest) October 25, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

DJ Gets Shut Down For Playing Pusha T At Drake’s Birthday Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: