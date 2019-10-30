Angie’s Hot Topic: Student Athletes Will Be Paid!

Angie reported about a month ago, on student athletes wanting and deserving to be paid from all of the money that colleges are making off of their names. Well the decision has been made and the students won! “The NCAA has offically cleared the way for athletes to profit from their names, image and likeness!” Angie shares with Jordan, Lore’l and our Morning Hustle listeners.

It is about time but athletes will still have to wait a little longer. This will not take effect until January 2021 and the California law will go into effect January 2023. We happy for the athletes in the future who will benefit from the sacrifices the players have put in before them. It should be interesting to see how college sports are played and viewed.

