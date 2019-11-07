What Is A Skincare Essence?

Skincare is the one topic that always has new developments. From double cleansing to the #60SecondRule, there are always new ways to transform your skin. While some methods can seem like a little bit more of a luxurious want, the fact remains that as we age our skin needs more attention to preserve its radiant and youthful look.

There are plenty of products that are necessary for a solid skincare regimen and skincare essences are one of them. If you’re a skincare junkie like myself, then you’ve probably been introduced to essences from K-Beauty routines.

Skincare essences are best described as an assist for your other skincare products. While we’re cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing and masking our skin, it can be hard for your skin to truly get all the benefits of each product. And this is where skincare essences come in!

A solid skincare essence works for all skin types to provide your face with the maximum level of hydration. Further, when applied after cleansing, this product creates somewhat of a pathway for your follow-up skincare products to sink deeper into your skin. In turn, this increases their effectiveness and gives your skin the benefits that it needs to look and feel it’s very best.

While most essences only offer hydration, my personal favorite, Tatcha The Essence Plumping Skin Softener ($95.00, tatcha.com) takes skincare to the next level. It offers anti-aging properties to keep your skin looking as radiant as possible, slowing down the signs of aging such as fine line and wrinkles, improves the overall texture of your skin, while plumping the skin with hydration.

Oil-free, non-comedogenic and cruelty-free, this essence checks all the boxes for a skincare must-have. Think about it, our skin sees so many different products, the least we could do is make sure our skin takes advantage of each product.

What say you? Are you sold on the facial essence wave? Let us know down in the comments below.

