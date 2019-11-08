“The King of R&B” is Out Now! Jacquees Shares The Problem With Dating Dreezy, His Talks With Keith Sweat + More!

Jacquees aka the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” for this generation has caused a lot of ruckus since he made this statement. If you’re not sure what we’re referring to or need a refresher, below is the post that started it all…

This rubbed a lot of people the wrong way including a lot of your favorite artists. With all the discussion on who the true King of R&B is or was, it was hard to separate Jacquees from this conversation whether you agreed or disagreed. Lore’l asked Jaquees on The Morning Hustle if that title was getting in the way of people taking his music seriously. He gives a raw answer about what he’s learned from the OGs in this situation and how to move going forward. Also during his conversation with The Morning Hustle, Jacquees shares the vibe you will get from this project, the one problem he has with dating Dreezy and much more! See full interview below…

