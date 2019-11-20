Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Nominated For Three Grammy Awards As Lizzo & Lil Nas X Lead The Pack

The late Nipsey Hussle has been nominated for three more Grammys just eight months after his tragic and untimely death in front of his store in Los Angeles.

Earlier today the Recording Academy announced that Nipsey earned a nomination for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance categories for his feature on DJ Khaled’s “Higher” alongside John Legend. The song was apart of DJ Khaled’s album “Father of Asahd” which released just a couple weeks after Nipsey’s death.

The third and final nomination for this year was in the category for Best Rap Song for his song with Roddy Rich “Racks In The Middle.” The song quickly streamed over 100 million times following his death.

Among the most nominated are Lil Nas X thanks to the infectious “Old Town Road” and Lizzo whose 2017 hit “Truth Hurts” put everyone on notice.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST.

Peep the full list of nominees below:

Record Of The Year “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande “Hard Place” — H.E.R. “Talk” — Khalid “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee Album Of The Year “I, I” — Bon Iver “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande “I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R. “7” — Lil Nas X “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend Song Of The Year “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga) “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.) “Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift) “Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey) “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi) “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo) Best New Artist Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalía Tank and the Bangas Yola R&B Best R&B Performance “Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy “Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller “Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane “Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye “Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300 Best Traditional R&B Performance “Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid “Steady Love” — India.Arie “Jerome” — Lizzo “Real Games” — Lucky Daye “Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song “Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller) “Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King) “No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake) “Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye) “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) Best Urban Contemporary Album Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow Saturn — Nao Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez Best R&B Album 1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid Painted — Lucky Daye Ella Mai — Ella Mai Paul — PJ Morton Venture — Anderson .Paak RAP Best Rap Performance: “Middle Child” — J.Cole “Suge” — DaBaby “Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy “Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy “Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend “Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna “Panini” — Lil Nas X “Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch “The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott Best Rap Song: “Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper) “Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake) “A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole) “Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy) “Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy) Best Rap Album: Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville Championships — Meek Mill i am > i was — 21 Savage IGOR — Tyler, The Creator The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae POP FIELD Best Pop Solo Performance “Spirit” — Beyoncé “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo “You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House “Sucker” — Jonas Brothers “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus “Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Sì — Andrea Bocelli Love (Deluxe Edition) — Michael Bublé Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters A Legendary Christmas — John Legend Walls — Barbra Streisand Best Pop Vocal Album The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran Lover — Taylor Swift

