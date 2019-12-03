Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With Opioid Addiction: “I Wanted To Die So Bad”

The year 2019 hasn’t been the best for singer Lil Mo. Earlier this year, she split from her husband, Karl Dargan, and as it turns out, the 41-year-old was also quietly fighting an opioid addiction. She’s in a much better place now, and told fans that she has high hopes for 2020.

The “Superwoman” singer shared this startling information on Instagram on Tuesday morning. She said that she was able to “let the toxic go,” both in terms of abusive relationships (though she didn’t clarify if her marriage was, as there were rumors she started dating someone new after the split) and abusing pain medication. She began the post with a text photo that read, “I Never thought I could get off Opioids!”

“BUT I DID!!!!!!!” she wrote. “the OPPS is real mad that i can speak about not having to wake up and pop a 30 PLUS, addi, tramadol and/or whatever else was brought into the house by the devil. I was just the MONEY. Not gonna even CAP. Spent sooooo much paying other people bills just to be high and a functioning addict. Glad i let the TOXIC GO!!!!”

Mo said that she is looking forward to making more changes for the betterment of herself and her five children, including getting rid of those who are dead weight and celebrating her true friends and loved ones who helped her overcome her demons. The star said she was sharing all of this with people because, in a way, it’s therapeutic, and also because it can help someone else.

“I prayed for this GLOW. 2020 gonna be a BIG year for MY children and I,” she said. “I got some more things to let go of. So many more people to cut off. More old habits to quit. BUT to those that came to HELL to GET me OUT i appreciate you soooooo much. We LIT!!”

She went on to name those individuals, saying, “nobody knows what went on in the dark. But now I’m GLOWING. Clean b—h, inside out. Was in and out of court because i was being PHYSICALLY abused. The judge finally Granted my FULL PFA (protection from abuse) which covers the whole world. NO CAP!!! I had to let this GO. It’s been burning inside me bcuz i know I’m gonna help someone heal.”

Getting to this transparent point wasn’t easy for the star, who said she was embarrassed initially to open up about what she was going through.

“I was ashamed when i hit the bottom,” she said. “i wanted to die so bad. But i was HIGH and thinking it was OK cuz i could afford it. Im LIL MO. I’m famous. Famous people do drugs. Until the day i heard the words ‘I’ll blow your fcukin head off and throw you over this balcony!!’ Then i ran for MY LIFE!! 9 months ago. I haven’t looked back!! Im at so much peace i don’t want it to be disturbed (save yourself then put the oxygen mask on everyone else).”

“whatever you are dealing with Don’t take into the new decade,” she added. “We 28 days away. You can quit NEOWWWWWWW!! Don’t be embarrassed be empowered.”

This isn’t Mo’s first time talking about overcoming trauma. She’s been honest about sexual abuse she’s faced, as well as a past drug and alcohol addiction. The singer said early in her career, both were a big issue.

“I was literally becoming an intervention candidate. I did anything I could get my hands on except for crack and heroin,” she told Rolling Out in 2010. “We were pretty much out there between the wake and bakes; going to bed high and waking up high and on ecstasy. As far as drinking, I was on a liquor tour so we had cases of it. I would drink myself literally under the bus.”

She shared her story then in the hopes of keeping people from going through what she had endured.

“I see these young kids where they hang out smoking and drinking. So I speak at these panels and it’s so much going on in their lives today,” she added at the time. “I know I can’t save everybody, but I’ll try to pull as many from the fire as I can.”

