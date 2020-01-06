93.9 WKYS Welcomes Jackie Paige To Middays!

(Washington, DC – December 23, 2019) – Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One, announced today Ms. Jackie Paige as the new Midday Personality and Music Director of 93.9 WKYS-FM beginning Monday, January 6, 2020.

Jackie Paige comes from Radio One’s WCDX-FM in Richmond, Virginia, where she was also the Midday host and Music Director. Jackie was born and raised in the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a sassy, warm-spirited southern belle. Her love for broadcast began as a teenager and led to her pursuit of a degree in broadcast journalism at Hampton University, where she also served as a personality on the university’s radio station.

Jackie has a heart for her community and has volunteered with several well-known organizations, including Girl Scouts, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Coastal Carolina Women’s Shelter, Teach for America, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. In her free time, Jackie loves to workout, travel, and dance! Jackie is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

“I’m truly excited and honored to be joining the WKYS team!” said Jackie. “I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Marsha Landess, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Matt Myers, and my entire Radio One family for their support. It’s been an amazing ride in the 804 and the journey continues in the DMV!”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Jackie Paige to the Radio One DC programming staff. She possesses a positive attitude and work ethic that simply can’t be taught. She’s an ideal fit for Radio One DC, and we are excited to have her join the team,” said Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One.

Mike “Swift” Powell, Program Director of WKYS, added, “I am pleased to add Jackie Paige to the WKYS Line-up. Her energy will be a welcomed addition to our team, and we look forward to creating compelling multi-platform content in middays.”

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company’s growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to better reflect the Company’s multi-media operations. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV, is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

