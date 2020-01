LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

What would you do if you found out your significant other was messing around with somebody in your house? K, the Uber driver was ready to pull up on Billy Sorrells after this morning’s prank call. Press play up top!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Billy Sorrells Prank Calls K, the Uber Driver [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: