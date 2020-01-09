[Music Video] Brent Faiyaz Announces Sophomore Album

DMV songster Brent Faiyaz is no one-hit wonder! In 2017 Faiyaz quickly rose to national status for his vocal feature on Goldlink’s “Crew”. In 2018 they received a Grammy nomination for “Best Rap/Sung Performance” for the record. Since then, the Maryland native released a debut project “Sonders Son” under his Lost Kids label. The EP was ranked 23rd by Complex on its list of “The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)” on June 6, 2017.

The album “Fuck The World” is set to release on February 7th, 2020. Through the last quarter of 2019 Brent Faiyaz has been teasing his sophomore album with a couple of music videos, check them out below!

