Kevin references a piece from Jeremy Fowler on ESPN that predicts the Redskins being a possible playoff team in 2020. The 49ers were able to turn their franchise around pretty quick after a poor season, so can the Redskins do the same? Under Ron Rivera can the Redskins go from 3-13 to a playoff team in 2020?

Kevin Sheehan: Can The Redskins Go From 3-13 To An NFL Playoff Team In 2020? was originally published on theteam980.com

