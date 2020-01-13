Passengers Heckle Yung Joc For Driving For Rideshare App [WATCH]

Yung Joc was video recorded whipping rideshare in Atlanta after picking up two extremely pressed passengers.

The video was sent to The Shade Room to share with all of social media. We’re guessing the backseat bullies wanted to ‘clown’ Joc for driving for an Uber-style company by the way they were badgering him in the clip. Joc explains to one of the passengers that driving around downtown Atlanta for the Pull Up N Go app was an “easy way to make some quick money” after being questioned aggressively about it.

The jerk then proceeds to tell Joc he “fell off”. Whew! It’s a mess but is it was a ploy? Hit play to see it.

Interesting. The timing of this, however, seems to fall in line with the relaunching of the app in question. We found some evidence this may all be a marketing scheme or could Joc just be bringing in a few extra dollars for his multiple kids? Hit the flip to see.

