[Music Video] Love… (Her Fault) (Feat. Bryson Tiller) by Wale

Visuals to the second single off of Wale’s 6th studio album.

It’s safe to safe Wale has developed into Hip-Hop royalty under his legacy. No longer under the Maybach Music imprint, the DMV rapper had transitioned to Warner Records in 2018. With that being said, even with the challenges of being seasoned in the entertainment business, in October 2019, Wale still prospered with the release of Wow… That’s Crazy, premiering at #7 on US Billboard 200, and #6 on US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It’s first single, “On Chill featuring Jeremih”, transformed itself into the #1 US Rhythmic record by November of 2019. The 13-track EP continues to roll out its visuals with the release of the second single “Love… (Her Fault) featuring Bryson Tiller, directed by Teyana Taylor!

