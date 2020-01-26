CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too

The MOBO Awards 2004

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

When you think of Soul music, one of the first names that come to mind is Anita Baker — hence the title “Queen Of Soul”.

Although the Internet generation often shows their ignorance of any music before Youtube, don’t sleep on them. Good music transcends all decades and generations.

 

 

In honor of the Queen’s 61st birthday, watch these young kids prove that they know good music when they hear it. Hit the flip.

Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close