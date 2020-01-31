2020 Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program Application Launch

The impact of MBSYEP:

Offers many young people across the District their first employment experience; through career exposure, mentorship, occupational skills related to specific job or industry.

MBSYEP is in its 41st year and we are continuously expanding.

Under Mayor Muriel Bowser we have expanded the program to include young adults up to age 24, we have also included the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship, which is designed to support MBSYEP participants in their post-secondary endeavors – college, training or military programs – and we are always welcoming new partner employers who understand and see the value in MBSYEP.

This year we are pleased to highlight our new federal partners who are within the financial regulatory industry.

The five federal financial regulatory agencies: the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Combined, investments from each of these federal financial regulatory agencies will contribute nearly $5 million towards MBSYEP for five years.

OCC 2.5 million

NCUA $130,000

FHFA $325,000/ year

CFBP $325,000/year

FDIC $1,007,500

Totaling $4.2 million

CFE Total = $1,4 million

Combined total from private funding during Bowser administration $5.6 million

Each of the five federal partners will have MBSYEP participants who are attending one of the following high schools: H.D. Woodson – 11 participants, Anacostia – 13 participants , Ballou- 10 participants, Columbia Heights – 13 participants, Roosevelt 23 participants, Eastern- 20 participants, Cardoza- 25 participants and Caesar Chavez- 14 participants, 6 slots for reserve, Total 135..

What this partnership means:

It exposes our young people to career opportunities in the financial industry; an industry they may have never considered.

Through enriching activities on the job and as they perform daily tasks on the job, participants will learn the earning potential finances jobs have.

Investments and contributions, such as those by our federal financial regulatory partners, help us to continuously expand the program and further provide the resources and tools our youth need to succeed academically and in the workforce.

MBSYEP applications will be available online beginning Friday, January 31 at noon and will be available until Saturday, February 29

MBSYEP is open to DC youth between the ages 14 and 24.

Youth can apply at summerjobs.dc.gov

First Day of MBSYEP is Monday, June 29. The program will run for six weeks, concluding on Friday, August 7.

For any youth that may not have access to the internet, they can visit any one of our American Job Centers to apply.

As they go through the application process, it is important for youth to complete the required W-4 tax form and the “My Banking Quiz.” Failure to complete these tasks will result in exclusion from MBSYEP.

Youth will be notified of additional documentation needed as they apply or if they are unsure, they can visit summerjobs.dc.gov.

