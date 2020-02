Issa Photoshoot!

Since Yo Gotti’s deal with Epic Records in 2013, he’s come with the 4th studio album, “Untrapped”. The lead single off the senior level album came with the club banger “Pose” featuring two of America’s favorite youngins, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert! What did you think the music video would represent?! The trio perform and pose all throughout the music video providing the ultimate vibes for this club banger.

