Do you want to dive deep into the life of rapper, Kendrick Lamar? If so, his first biography will hit book stores this fall.

The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America will detail how Kendrick has used music to give hope to those who have faced systematic oppression.

Author, Marcus Moore announced the book is scheduled to drop on October 13.

