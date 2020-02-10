CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

[Music Video] How I Move (feat. Lil Baby) by Flipp Dinero

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Since the release of Leave Me Alone in 2018, by the Canarsie native, he had been boosted by Odell Beckham Jr. in a viral Instagram video, and even featured on the NBA Live 19 soundtrack. A little more than a year later the record would find its way to Platinum status, selling 1,000,000 records. Just in time for Flipp Dinero’s debut project release, LOVE FOR GUALA. The 13-track EP features Kodak Black, Lil Baby and NYC neighbors Rich The Kid & Jay Critch.

Epic Records , flipp dinero , how i move , lil baby , music video , we the best music group

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close