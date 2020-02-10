[Music Video] How I Move (feat. Lil Baby) by Flipp Dinero

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Since the release of Leave Me Alone in 2018, by the Canarsie native, he had been boosted by Odell Beckham Jr. in a viral Instagram video, and even featured on the NBA Live 19 soundtrack. A little more than a year later the record would find its way to Platinum status, selling 1,000,000 records. Just in time for Flipp Dinero’s debut project release, LOVE FOR GUALA. The 13-track EP features Kodak Black, Lil Baby and NYC neighbors Rich The Kid & Jay Critch.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: