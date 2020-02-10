Name another morning show who can freestyle! Nope. Team Hustle ALL DAY! Catch up on everything you missed last week in Friday’s #FloAndGo!
Related: Nicki Minaj Drops “Yikes” Single, Not Apologizing For Rosa Parks Line, Though
Related: Who’s Cappin?! Gayle King That’s Who!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Flo & Go: The Morning Hustle Freestyles The Week’s Trending Topics was originally published on themorninghustle.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS: