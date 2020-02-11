[Music Video] Broke In A Minute by Tory Lanez

Fargo Fridays

Tory Lanez is back with another visual from his #FargoFriday promotion series of music videos! In this record we hear the Jerry Sprunger artist celebrating his financial success and he has a reason to. Lanez’s last album Chixtape 5 debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 while earning earning 83,000 album-equivalent units for it’s first week. The nostalgic project quickly became R&B and Hip-Hop listener’s favorite album to stream peaking at #1 for Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. There’s been talks of a 2020 album, El Agua, so as the Toronto artist’s 5th studio project approaches, he’s established his feet in the mud and excited from not “being broke in a minute!”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: