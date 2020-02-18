Kevin Garnett Details The Moment He Learned He Could Make The Jump To The NBA From High School

Professional athletes always tell the best stories, especially former NBA players. Retired baller Kevin Garnett has a Showtime documentary on the way, and the first trailer has arrived, and based on what we see in it, Garnett is dropping a whole lot of uncut gems, see what we did there?

In the nearly 2-minute clip shared on Monday (Feb.17), the very outspoken Garnett shared the story about the time he encountered the GOAT, Michael Jordan, and his legendary wingman, Scottie Pippen, in a Chicago gym back in 1995. After watching the two Hall-of-Famers go at it, they eventually sent security to tell Garnett to join them on the court.

Garnett didn’t know immediately that moment would be a life-changing one until he showed and proved against the two greats and impressed Detroit Pistons legend, Isiah Thomas.

“We get in there, Mike Jordan in there. Scottie Pippen was in there.”

“I jumped in, I tied my [shoes] up, and then Jordan was like ‘let’s go.’ I just remember Pippen saying that I was too young to be out here … and it was Isiah Thomas like, ‘I saw you play Scottie Pippen, you could play in the league right now. And when he said that, the world stopped … He said, ‘Boy, do you know you can go to the league from high school?’”

By the look on Garnett’s face in the trailer, he really had no clue the move was possible at all. If that is a preview of what to expect from KG’s Showtime doc, then sign us up. We just hope he tells the infamous story about the whole Carmelo Anthony, La La, and Honey Nut Cheerios incident when the documentary is released Fall 2020.

Garnett has had himself a great 2020 so far. His no.5 jersey will be retired by the Boston Celtics the team announced on Feb.13, and he was named as a finalist for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class alongside Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant.

Salute to KG, and you can peep the trailer for Garnett’s documentary below.

Photo: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

Kevin Garnett Details The Moment He Learned He Could Make The Jump To The NBA From High School

