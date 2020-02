SZA is not here for her picture on the latest cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

After the cover dropped, the “Broken Clocks” singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the unfavorable picture.

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Check out the cover of Rolling Stone magazine below.

At least she is not quitting music.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: