Rapper, Cardi B is being sued, again, for an alleged assault that happened two years ago, while she was pregnant.

According to TMZ, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is being sued by a female security who says she was spit on by Cardi after Cardi was leaving a doctors appointment.

The woman claims she asked Cardi for a picture and after being told no, was spit on and assaulted by the rapper.

Cardi B has no responded to this lawsuit.

